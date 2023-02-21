Exclusive video! Smriti Mundhra opens up on getting Aditya Chopra to speak about nepotism in 'The Romantics'

Smriti Mundhra not just convinced Aditya Chopra to face the camera but also to address controversial subjects

Producer Aditya Chopra, as seen on screen, inside Yash Raj Studio preview theatre, at the maiden screening of Netflix documentary series, The Romantics, on Yash Raj Films (right) the Yash Raj Films studio

Smriti Mundhra, director of 'The Romantics' in a conversation with mid-day.com opened up about how she not just got the reclusive Aditya Chopra to face to camera but to also speak about nepotism in 'The Romantics.'

Mundhra said, "It was a long process to convince him because when we started out, as accommodating as the studio was they said don't expect Aditya Chopra's participation, at least on camera. Slowly I convinced him to let me record an interview for his personal archives. I said, 'look how special it is to see your parents wedding video and things that are so meaningful. We might as well record something so you have it for future generations so it's under your control.' He agreed to that and I edited it into the series because I wanted to show him that we can't make the series or do justice without his participation. To his credit once he sat in front of the camera it was like second home. He was so comfortable and expressed himself so well." She goes on to say there was no restriction in terms of what she could ask Aditya, including subjects like nepotism.

The series also tackles the eternal debate about the term 'Bollywood' where a lot of stars share their opinion on the subject. Speaking about the same the director said, "I don't use that term anymore since I made this series. I did use it fo a long time like everyone else for but definitely had a cringy feeling. Recognising how universally disfavoured it is in the industry, I don't want to use the term when this industry is so unique in itself and deserves to be defined on it's own terms."

