Fahad Ahmad wishes wife Swara Bhasker a Happy Birthday with a heartfelt note, calls her 'bhai'

Pic/ Fahad Ahmad's Twitter

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar turns 35 today and this is her first birthday that she will be celebrating with her newly-wed husband Fahad Ahmad. Samajwadi Party leader Fahad took to his Twitter feed to wish his actor-wife, Swara.

Fahad shared a picture of duo together with his arms wrapped around Swara as he penned down a sweet note.

In the caption, he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day bhai, listening to your suggestion on my birthday I am married, I hope u get to know from twitter."

He added, "Thank you for completing me in every aspect,m blessed to have a friend and mentor like u. I love you my heart."

He concluded, "P.S-bhai is gender neutral"

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad on February 6. Days after announcing her 'hush-hush' registered marriage on social media to her fans and followers, the actor celebrated her haldi and sangeet ceremony at her grandparents' house in Delhi.

The 'Nil Battey Sannata' star shared beautiful photos from her Instagram story. Several photos from Swara and Fahad's ceremony went viral on social media platforms.

After giving a glimpse into her ‘holified’ haldi ceremony and her Mehendi night on Instagram, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star took to her IG story and dropped some stunning photos from their Carnatic night, where she can be seen draped in a resplendent red and golden Kanjivaram saree.

Like a true-blue Telugu bride, the actor accessorized her look with South Indian jewellery which consisted of a red and golden matha-patti with a matching nose ring and a necklace.

The bride-to-be decorated her hairdo with a traditional gajra.

“Channeling Telugu brides”, read the caption of one of her friends’ stories which Swara had reposted on her IG story.

On the other hand, her fiancé Ahmad posed with her in a cream kurta pyjama teamed with a beige Nehru jacket.