Fans of Allu Arjun hail Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada'

Allu Arjun's fans took to their social media, praising the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor for taking on the role with his own style and freshness, stating that Kartik has done justice to their beloved star

L-Allu Arjun; R- Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ has been released on February 17, a remake of the 2020 Telegu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie has enraptured the nation on its first day itself. On release day, netizens, especially Allu Arjun fans, have been extending support to the film.

Allu Arjun's fans took to their social media, praising the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor for taking on the role with his own style and freshness, stating that Kartik has done justice to their beloved star.

They wrote-

“#Shehzada is a really fun filmmm!! I was doubtful before because Kartik is doing Allu Arjun sir's role but he has done total justice ðð» Maza bohot aaya”

Another wrote “Allu sir is our god superstar. Karthik did not disappoint us. he has done a good job in Shehzada. Now Karthik qualify to work with Allu sir. two big stars in one maga film. it will be fun !”

Another user wrote “Karthik Aaryan is perfect actor to remake Allu anna's picture. We watched mornings show for allu sir but Karthik also did a good job”

A user writes “Making a remake of an Allu sir film is a matter of pride for us Arjun sir fans. And now Kartik has also done a very good job of it, so his fans should be proud too ðð»â¤ “

A fan writes “I thought Kartik Aaryan will copy Allu sir. but he has adopted his own style that's why the Hindi remake is also a good watch. go guys watch it. its a fun movie. I love everything of and about Allu Sir. Shehzada is a good remake so I loved.”

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan is on 'top of the world' as 'Shehzada' trailer gets showcased on Burj Khalifa

A fan writes “Even though its a remake, #Shehzada and #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo are both very different vibes, yet similar in feel because while the story remains intact, Kartik played with his own strengths, and he didnt try to copy the delivery style of

@alluarjunonline”

Another user writes, “Shehzada Hindi audience film. The original was superb film. Karthik is a good actor he has done a perfect job. we support Karthik for doing Allu's film.”

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is winning hearts from every corner of India for his out and out action performance in the freshly released, ‘Shehzada’. His great comic timing, monologue on nepotism and punches have really impressed the audience. Kartik has yet again proven that he is a superstar and he is here to stay with his own style and swagger to add, which is unmatchable in this generation.

After 'Shehzada', Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’ and Kabir Khan's ‘Untitled’.