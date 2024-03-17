Breaking News
Farah Khan roasts Karan Johar during his new closet tour: 'First you couldn't get out of the closet now you can't get in'

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Karan Johar took Farah Khan on a tour of his new closet. However, it was their banter that had netizens on a roll

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar getting together and dropping a video always ends in hilarious results. Their latest video which gives us a tour of Johar's new closet had left everyone in splits. While the closet is nothing but impressive, it was their banter that had netizens laughing out loud. 


In the video, Farah is seen recording a happy dance by Karan as she says, "We are going into Karan Johar's new closet!”As he entered a big room, with Farah following just behind, he said, “First you have to go through my bed…room!” “I'm willing to go through your bed!” she replied, to which Karan then added, “Which is where nothing happens!”


Karan flaunted his neatly stacked clothes inside the huge closet space. Karan opened a rack and said, "Farah these are all the clothes that you will never wear because they are actually good!” He then showed the shimmery jackets and Farah instantly added, “Oh my god I am feeling very poor!”


Karan said, "That's so your thng" to Farah when he showed teh section where he stored his oversized clothes.  A third chamber had designer jackets and more shimmery jackets, to which Farah hilariously noted, “These are all the dancer clothes you have brought here… from Shava Shava!”

Sharing the post, Farah wrote in the caption, “Sunday BLING for all #karah fans! @karanjohar s new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends” Karan shared the post on his Instagram Stories and put the caption, “We need a show!!!”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)


Hrithik Roshan reacted to the video by dropping "hahhahahaha' in the comment section. Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Hahahhahahaaa, your line Farah: First, you couldn't get out of the closet, and now, you can't get into the closet! Too funny @farahkhankunder. Love you both!"

"Hahahahahahaha, you guys are crazy," wrote Vishal Dadlani. 

Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shreya Ghoshal also dropped laugh emojis in the comment section. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah was last seen as a judge in the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is busy promoting his latest venture, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, Johar. Also with 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' featuring Sara Ali Khan and the recently announced 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Karan has an impressive lineup of projects.

