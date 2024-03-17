Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Madhuri Dixit Farah Khan join the audience as Ed Sheeran performs
<< Back to Elections 2024

Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan join the audience as Ed Sheeran performs

Updated on: 17 March,2024 01:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai turned out to be a starry affair

Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan join the audience as Ed Sheeran performs

Madhuri Dixit and Farah Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan join the audience as Ed Sheeran performs
x
00:00

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai turned out to be a starry affair on Saturday, as several members of the B-town attended the 'Shape of You' singer’s live show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here.


The members from the entertainment fraternity at the gig included Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor.


Ed Sheeran took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and opened the gig with the song ‘Tides’. He followed it with songs like ‘Shape of You’, ‘Perfect’, and ‘Curtains’.


The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which recently hosted the second edition of the multi-genre music festival 'Lollapalooza India', came alive as the show progressed.

Before Ed Sheeran’s performance, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad opened the Mumbai leg of the British singer’s Tour.

Prateek enthralled the audience with his impressive set list, performing songs like ‘Kasoor’, ‘Tum Jab Paas’, and ‘Cold Mess’.

Prateek’s set was followed by a performance by British singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

Ed Sheeran’s Tour is being organised by BookMyShow Live.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhuri dixit farah khan milind soman shahid kapoor mira rajput Priyamani ed sheeran bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK