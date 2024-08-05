Today, a week after Menaka Irani’s passing, Farah Khan has put out a long emotional post for her mom and shared, 'It's time to get back to work... that’s what she was always proud of'

In Pic: Farah Khan and Menaka Irani

Farah Khan’s mother, Menaka Irani, passed away on July 26th. It is surely one of the toughest times Farah is going through, but she can’t let that affect her, as for Farah, it’s her mom’s wish that matters. Farah knows that it’s her work that makes her mom super proud, so she decided to get back to it. Today, a week after Menaka Irani’s passing, Farah has put out a long emotional post for her mom.

While sharing pictures with Irani, she wrote, “My mom was a very unique person... never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her... despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life, she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realized where we get our sense of humor from. Well, hardly... she was far wittier and funnier than both Sajid and I put together. I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love and condolences that have come for her... not only from our friends and, of course, family but so many of her colleagues and people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money... never expecting it back.”

She further thanked everyone for being there for the family during the tough times and wrote, “Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief... to all who messaged and are still messaging. To all her doctors and nurses at Nanavati Hospital who tried their best every day, and to our consulting doctors from Chandigarh PGI and Belle Vue Hospital... we are grateful you gave us some more days with her.”

On a concluding note, Farah talked about getting back to work and wrote, “It's time to get back to work... that’s what she was always proud of. Our work! I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart... I don’t want to miss her because she’s always a part of me... grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother and letting us look after her the way she single-handedly looked after us all her life... no more mourning now... I want to celebrate her every day... thank you, everyone...”