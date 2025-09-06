n a vlog with Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty revealed Farah cancelled her cameo shoot because “the saree was too long.” Shah Rukh Khan calmly agreed to reshoot the next day. Farah, then pregnant, joked about envying Shilpa’s ageless figure

"We were shooting and Farah didn't like the saree's length, so she called off the shoot," Shilpa told me. Despite the fact that she appeared for only approximately 10 seconds, the scene became iconic, and fans remember it warmly.

Shilpa Shetty shared in her most recent vlog with Farah Khan a surprising behind-the-scenes event from Om Shanti Om , in which she made a gorgeous cameo appearance. Shilpa claimed that Farah cancelled the shoot because Shilpa's sari was too long.

Shilpa recalled how superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present, did not object and just remarked, "We'll shoot tomorrow then." Farah, noted for her attention to detail, adding, "I'm a perfectionist."

Despite Shilpa's brief appearance, the photo became iconic, with people remembering her gorgeous presence. Farah, who was expecting triplets at the time, joked about her envy for Shilpa's figure. "Everybody was watching her. Even after two children, she looks the same," Farah exclaimed, admiring Shilpa's ageless appeal.

In the vlog, Farah Khan revealed that Shilpa never allows anyone into her home; instead, she invites them at their seating and gym area which is on the ground floor. However, they reside on the floors above where not everyone is allowed. Shilpa revealed that she believes it invites negative energies so she keeps her home away from it.

Recent controversy around Shilpa and Raj

Shilpa and Raj Kundra recently announced the closure of their well-known Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, which was previously a celebrity hotspot and a regular stop for paparazzi. Shilpa announced the news on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The statement comes as the pair is facing legal action over a Rs 60 crore fraud accusation filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. However, in a statement to ANI, their lawyer, Prashant Patil, categorically disputed all charges.

On the work front

Shilpa presently serves as a judge on Super Dancer Season 5, with Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji. Next, she returns to Kannada film after an 18-year absence with KD: The Devil, alongside Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.