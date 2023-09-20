Farah Khan is no stranger to using her wit to hit back at trolls, she recently shut down a comment questioning her choice of wearing shoes inside Shilpa Shetty's Ganpati celebration

In a recent social media post, renowned filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder found herself in the midst of a minor controversy regarding her choice of footwear during a visit to Shilpa Shetty's home for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations. However, Farah wasted no time in addressing the issue head-on and providing a clarification.

Farah, known for her candid and humorous social media presence, shared a delightful picture on her Instagram account. The snapshot captured her alongside the hostess, Shilpa Shetty, and actor Patralekha, with a warm Ganesh Chaturthi greeting. In her caption, Farah playfully mentioned her companions for the day, including actors Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi, but humorously noted Rajkummar Rao's absence due to his busy schedule.

Yet, this cheerful post didn't escape the watchful eyes of some netizens, who were quick to point out that Farah was wearing footwear, which is generally discouraged inside a Ganpati mandap. One comment read, "Plz remove your slippers in front of Ganesha."

In response to the comment, Farah Khan Kunder promptly clarified the situation. She explained, "we were outside the house thank you very much," emphasizing that the photo was taken in an outdoor setting, not within the sacred confines of the Ganpati mandap.

Farah's dignified response to the critique garnered support from her followers, with one admirer advising her not to engage with such trolls.

It's worth noting that Farah Khan Kunder was not the only celebrity to grace Shilpa Shetty's home with their presence during this auspicious occasion. The star-studded guest list included names like Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Govinda with family, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Dassani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza. The gathering at the Shetty-Kundra residence underscored the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in the Bollywood fraternity, where traditions and celebrations continue to bring together friends and colleagues.

In a recent interview on Maniesh Paul's podcast, Farah Khan also provided insights into why two prominent Bollywood luminaries, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, couldn't make it to the star-studded song shoot. She shared, "We called a lot of stars who eventually did not come. Amit ji could not come. Abhishek and Aishwarya were getting married that week, so he couldn’t come. Aamir’s was the funniest, he kept me hanging and in the end, he gave me the reason that he was editing Taare Zameen Par. I said, ‘Just come, I will get it done in two hours.”