Farewell, dear friend

Updated on: 09 December,2023 05:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Jeetendra remembers his co-actor of films like Caravan, Parivar, Vishwas and Jeene Ki Raah

Farewell, dear friend

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Farewell, dear friend
Last afternoon, yesteryear actor Junior Mehmood, who was better known as Junior Mehmood, was laid to rest at the Santacruz burial ground. The actor, 67, passed away on Thursday night, after a battle with stomach cancer. Earlier this week, Jeetendra visited his co-actor of several films like Caravan, Parivar, Vishwas, Apna Bana Lo and Jeene Ki Raah, along with Johny Lever.


Talking about meeting his colleague who played his younger brother Monto in Caravan, Jeetendra said, “Johny Lever called me, saying that Jr Mehmood was suffering from stomach cancer and wanted to meet me. I don’t know why he wanted to see me, but I am happy that I could respect his wishes and meet him before he passed away.” 


He was going on his routine Sunday trip to Mount Mary Church, when Lever reached out to him saying it was urgent. Jeetendra shared, “When I went to Jr Mehmood’s home, I was devastated to see the condition he was in. He could not recognise me or talk. He was in too much pain and was unable to even open his eyes. I got extremely emotional when I saw him like this, and his wife Lata too, broke down and started crying when she saw me.” 


In the 1970s, films used to take two years to be made.  “So, we’d spend a lot of time together on and off the sets.” Jeetendra also remembers meeting Lata when she worked in Sadaa Suhagan (1986) as a co-artiste. “She told me that she was marrying Jr Mehmood. I was happy to hear that and gave them my best wishes. At that time, she said that he looks like me, and I remember that,” he reminisced. 

Jeetendra johnny lever bollywood news Entertainment News

