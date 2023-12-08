Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer

Well-known actor Junior Mehmood was suffering from fourth stage stomach cancer. He succumbed to the disease on Friday

Junior Mehmood was battling with stage four cancer He was diagnosed with fourth stage cancer only 18 days ago The actor’s funeral will take place today at Santacruz kabrastan

Veteran actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood, as battling with stomach cancer. He succumbed to the disease on Friday. He passed away at his home in Khar, Mumbai. He was 67. A statement from the family read, "Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15 am at his residence. He was suffering from stomach cancer. May his eternal soul rest in peace.”

Junior Mehmood’s son Husnain told indianexpress.com, “We came to know about his fourth-stage stomach cancer only 18 days ago. We took him to Tata Memorial Hospital. The dean there told us that treatment and chemotherapy at this stage would be very painful. The hospital had suggested that we take care of him at home.”

Weeks before his demise, Junior Mehmood had expressed desire to meet Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Mehmood and Jeetendra have acted in several films, including 'Caravan'. Jeetendra fulfilled the ailing actor's wish by paying him a visit. Comedian Johny Lever also visited Junior Mehmood. A couple of pictures have been shared on social media wherein Jeetendra could be seen getting emotional after witnessing the critical condition of his former co-star. The pictures also showed Johny Lever looking extremely worried and upset. Johny Lever had paid a visit to the actor earlier as well.

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also had visited him, after which his daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her X account and penned a post revealing that her actor-father met Junior Mehmood. "Papa is in touch and visited him today," wrote Shriya. Junior Mehmood and Sachin were a popular pair as child artists. They also worked together in their adulthood in films like 'Bachpan', 'Geet Gaata Chal' and 'Brahmachari.'

Junior Mehmood has been a part of numerous iconic films, showcasing his versatility and talent. Some of his notable works include 'Humein Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Do Bachche Dus Haath,' 'Suhaag Raat,' 'Shabnam Mausi,' and 'Journey Bombay To Goa.' He has acted in over 200 films in more than 7 different languages. He is best known for movies like 'Brahmachari', 'Mera Naam Joker', 'Parvarish', and 'Do Aur Do Paanch.' He has also produced and directed many Marathi movies.

The actor’s funeral will take place today at Santacruz kabrastan. Junior Mehmood is survived by his wife Lata and two sons.