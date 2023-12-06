Breaking News
Jeetendra fulfills ailing Junior Mehmood's wish to meet him, gets emotional

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The cancer-ridden actor recently expressed his desire to meet his old friend, veteran actor Jeetendra

Jeetendra fulfills ailing Junior Mehmood's wish to meet him, gets emotional

Jeetendra (L); Junior Mehmood (R) as a child artiste

Key Highlights

  1. Jeetendra visited his ex co-star Junior Mehmood, who is suffering from cancer
  2. Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also visited Junior Mehmood
  3. Junior Mehmood has acted in over 200 films in more than 7 different languages

Veteran character actor Junior Mehmood, also known as Naeem Sayyed, is suffering from stage four stomach cancer. He recently expressed his desire to meet his old friend, veteran actor Jeetendra, with whom he has acted in several films, including 'Caravan'. Jeetendra fulfilled the ailing actor's wish by paying him a visit.


Jeetendra fulfills ailing Junior Mehmood's wish 


Jeetendra and comedian Johny Lever visited Junior Mehmood. A couple of pictures have been shared on social media wherein Jeetendra could be seen getting emotional after witnessing the critical condition of his former co-star. The pictures also showed Johny Lever looking extremely worried and upset. Johny Lever had paid a visit to the actor earlier as well.


Sachin Pilgaonkar visits Junior Mehmood

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also visited him, after which his daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her X account and penned a post revealing that her actor-father met Junior Mehmood. "Papa is in touch and visited him today," wrote Shriya.

Junior Mehmood and Sachin were a popular pair as child artists. They also worked together in their adulthood in films like 'Bachpan', 'Geet Gaata Chal' and 'Brahmachari.'

Junior Mehmood, 67, has been a part of numerous iconic films, showcasing his versatility and talent. Some of his notable works include 'Humein Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Do Bachche Dus Haath,' 'Suhaag Raat,' 'Shabnam Mausi,' and 'Journey Bombay To Goa.' He has acted in over 200 films in more than 7 different languages. He is best known for movies like 'Brahmachari', 'Mera Naam Joker', 'Parvarish', and 'Do Aur Do Paanch.' He has also produced and directed many Marathi movies.

Salaam Qazi, who considers Mehmood to be a brother, had shared information about his health condition, mentioning a tumour in his stomach. Mehmood's blood pressure and sugar levels have reportedly increased significantly, resulting in a 20 kg weight loss. Salaam while talking about Mehmood’s health, shared, “His blood pressure and sugar level had increased significantly, due to which his weight has been reduced by 20 kg. But he is already feeling healthy and is talking well to those who come to meet him.”

