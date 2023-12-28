Shabana Azmi and Farooz Shaikha performed the play 'Tumhari Amrita' for 22 years. Today, the actress shared her last conversation with Shaikh

Shabana Azmi and Farooq Shaikh

Farooq Shaikh death anniversary 2023: The late actor was a prominent Hindi film actor and television presenter. He made his major acting debut in the year 1973 and continued to work till the 1990s. He took a break and returned to acting in 2008. He passed away on December 28, 2013. In the same year, he was seen in the hit film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' as Ranbir Kapoor's father and left a mark on the current generation.

On Farooq Shaikh's death anniversary, Shabana Azmi took to social media to remember the actor. The duo has worked together in a couple of films and did a play together for 22 years called 'Tumhari Amrita'. The last show of the play was held 14 days before Shaikh's demise. Azmi took to social media to recall her conversation with Shaikh they had after their last show together.

Sharing a picture of Shaikh, Azmi wrote, "10 years .. I remember so clearly that on 14th Dec we did our last show of Tumhari Amrita in front of the Taj Mahal. I remarked that we can never find a venue to match the Taj and that it should be our last show since we had been playing it for 22 years . Pat came your reply “ why should we pull the curtains on Tumhari Amrita - we will do it for another 22 years!”

"14 days later you were gone … and with it were washed away a deep friendship of 40 years .. I can never play Amrita again with my Zulfi gone …I miss you Firkee," she added.

Fans took to the comment section of the post to remember Shaikh and recalled his contribution to Hindi cinema. "Lots of respect for this legend. My parents met you & Farooq Shaikh when you came to Bangladesh in 90's. Still I cherish that photo," wrote a fan. Another user wrote, "His movies soothe your soul".

"The worst day… what a person he was, what kindness and oh his conversations are unforgettable," read a comment. Another person wrote, "One of the best artists we shall ever see. Somehow from his smile and whatever we get to read about him, he was such a nice person too. We all miss him in our own ways."

"He was such a good actor ! With him has gone a precious part of our youth. Rest in creativity Sir," read a comment.