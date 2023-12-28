A Mumbai resident has filed a complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for chanting 'Jai Mata Di' while lighting a cake doused in spirit

Ranbir Kapoor with his family at the Christmas lunch

A Mumbai resident has filed a complaint against actor Ranbir Kapoor The complaint was basis a viral video where Kapoor chanted `Jai Mata Di` In the video, Kapoor makes the chant while lighting a spirit-doused cake

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor at the Ghatkopar Police Station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video while celebrating Christmas. The complaint has been filed by Bombay High Court's advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra in which they have demanded to register a case under sections 295A, 298,500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police have not yet registered any FIR in the matter.

In the viral video, wine and liquor are poured over a cake and then Ranbir Kapoor sets it on fire saying, 'Jai Mata Di'. The rest of the family members also chanted the same.

According to the complaint, the fire god is invoked in Hinduism before invoking other deities, but actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating Christmas and chanted "Jai Mata Di". The video has been made and circulated to insult the religious sentiments of the complainants, it alleged.

Kapoor Christmas lunch:

The Kapoor family of Bollywood which includes actors like Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain reunite every year for their annual lunch on Christmas day. Actress Alia Bhatt has also been a part of the Kapoor lunch ever since she had started dating Ranbir Kapoor. This year, the couple also introduced their daughter Raha Kapoor to the paparazzi on Christmas day right before the annual lunch. Dressed in a Christmas-themed outfit, Alia came carrying her daughter in her arms. The couple welcomed their first child last year.

Talking about the viral video from the party, the family was huddled together around the dining table all ready to cut the Christmas cake that was doused in spirit. Kunal Kapoor was seen sitting at the table waiting to cut the cake as Zahaan Kapoor poured spirit on top of the cake. Actor Ranbir Kapoor was holding a lighter waiting for the spirit to settle. He set the cake on fire and all sang in merry as Kunal cut the cake. While lighting the cake, Ranbir also said, "Jai Mata Di'. Alia was seen sitting beside him with a petrified look. Several family members were seen recording the moment and hence the video is available on the internet from different angles.