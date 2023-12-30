Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shared an update on the third part of the Munnabhai franchise. The last film 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' came out in 2006

Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently completed 20 years in the film industry. His first directorial was the super hit film 'Munnabhai MBBS' starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead. Three years after the film, the sequel 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' was released with Vidya Balan adding on to the cast list. While the second part ended with a promo for the third part titled 'Munnabhi Chale America', the film never saw the light of day.

Seventeen years after the release of 'Lage Raho Munnabhai', fans are still awaiting a third part. In an interview with ANI, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani hinted at 'Munna Bhai 3'. He said, "Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai... (The struggle with this film is that the first two films were blockbuster hits and I have five half-written scripts. I feel that if I don't reach the level of those two films I won't be able to make the third one. I have one story that can be made but some stories get outdated so only time will tell.)"

"Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi ye 'Dunki' khatam hui hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahanio ka. Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai pr kab woh mujhe abhi nahin pata. (Sanju and I often discuss about Munna Bhai 3. He also tells me to make it. Dunki just finished...now I will go through the collection of the old stories that I have. I really want to make 'Munna Bhai 3' but I don't know when)," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is currently being lauded for his latest directorial 'Dunki', which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochchar are also a part of 'Dunki', which focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

The film hit the theatres on December 21 and is doing good collections at the box office.