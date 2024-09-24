First look of Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan from 'War 2' surfaces as they shoot romantic track in Italy

Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan are currently in Italy shooting for their film 'War 2'. They are filming a romantic song in the coastal country

Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan

Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan are currently in Italy shooting for a romantic track for their upcoming film 'War 2' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Pictures of the actors shooting for the song in a public spot has now gone viral on social media giving us the first look of this new onscreen pair. Hrithik and Kiara will be seen sharing screen for the first time and the pictures alone speak volumes of their shared chemistry.

In the pictures surfaced on social media, Kiara is seen wearing a mini red dress with her hair untied. She is seen playfully holding Hrithik's hand. The 'Krrish' star is seen looking cool in a casual shirt worn over a t-shirt and denim pants.

War 2 went on floors in October 2023. The film is a sequel to the hit 2019 film that starred Tiger Shroff alongside Roshan. The sequel will see Roshan battling it out with Jr NTR. The latter will mark his debut in Bollywood.

War 2's romantic track to be shot in Italy, just like Ghungroo'

Two weeks back mid-day had reported that the team of War 2 will be headed to Italy to shoot the romantic track. Keen-eyed fans would remember that War’s chartbuster Ghungroo was shot on the beaches of Positano in Italy’s Amalfi Coast. This time, even as Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra have zeroed in on the usual haunts like Venice and Lake Como, they have discovered untapped locations in these places that they plan to bring to the screen. A source tells us, “The Italy schedule will begin from September 18 and go on for about 15 days. Ayan has allotted the first six days for the song shoot. Considering Hrithik and Kiara are two of the hottest actors in Bollywood today, the director wants the video to do justice to their glamour.

The romantic track, composed by Pritam, is being mounted on a lavish scale, and will be shot in exotic locales of Venice, Tuscany, Lake Como, Naples, Amalfi Coast, and Sorrento Peninsula. After the number, the unit will can a high-octane action sequence and some dramatic scenes before flying back to India by early October.”

The sequel, slated to release on August 14 next year, will take the narrative of Roshan’s Kabir Dhaliwal, an R&AW agent gone rogue, forward. After the September stint, the director is expected to conduct two more schedules, an international one and another in Mumbai, before calling it a wrap early next year.