Flashback Friday: When bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra 'didn't' want to marry a politician

Flashback Friday: Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Raghav Chadha, in Udaipur over this weekend. In an old interview, the actress said she didn't want to marry a politician

Pic/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married in the presence of their family members and close friends in Udaipur. Preparations for the big fat Punjabi wedding have kickstarted at the venue. The bride, groom and their parents reached Rajasthan ahead of the pre-wedding festivities.

As Parineeti and Raghav's wedding preparations are in full swing, did you know that the actress didn't want to marry a politician? In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed, “The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever."

Talking about the kind of partner she dreamt of, Parineeti shared, "He should be funny, he should smell really good and he should respect me. My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in Delhi at his residence. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the actress wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

In an interview with The Quint, Raghav spoke about how his life changed with Parineeti's arrival. He shared, "Well, I think we should restrict this conversation to the political alliances and not personal alliances. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers at the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now. Earlier they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon."