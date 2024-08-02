This Friendship Day, we take a look at all the Bollywood friendships that have stood the test of time. These duos, trios and groups have always given us 'Friendship Goals'

Friendship Day 2024

Listen to this article Friendship Day 2024: Bollywood besties that prove 'Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge' isn't just a lyric x 00:00

The lyric "Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge, todenge dam magar tera saath na chhodenge" from Sholay's iconic song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin,' sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, represents many friendship bonds in Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friendship Day 2024, we take a look at all the besties in Bollywood that have stood the test of time:

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar

The duo have been friends since childhood and their birthdays are just a day apart. While fans were entertained by stories of them competing in dance competitions while growing up, on shows like Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, they have also collaborated on major film projects. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Lakshya and Luck By Chance are some of the movies that they worked on together.

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik

Actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8 following a heart attack. His close friend Anupam Kher broke the news of the sudden demise and said that it was very difficult for him to deal with the loss of his friend. They were friends for 45 years. "He touched people's lives. As creative souls, intellectuals we were always together. He was a brilliant actor," Kher had said.

Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh and gang

Genelia Deshmukh often shares funny reels with her group of friends that includes Jennifer Winget, Kanchi Kaul and husband Shabbir Ahluwalia, Mushtaq Sheikh, Ashish Chowdhry and wife Samita Bangargi. Be it crazy dance moves or social media trends, this group surely knows how to have fun!

Karan Johar and Kajol

Karan Johar and Kajol's friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids. While their bond did face testing times after they had a fallout they sorted differences and are back to being besties. Johar opened up about his fallout with Kajol in his autobiography. The book, 'An Unsuitable Boy', revealed that Kajol and KJo's friendship ended prior to the release of his and Ajay's films 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Shivaay'. "We had nearly 25 years of our friendship. Sometimes chapters end, books end, relationships end," Karan Johar said.

Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen

Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen have been friends for years. The trio ensure that they do not miss their girl's trips to date. Sharing their pictures from a holiday in the Andamans, producer Tanujj Garg said, "Picture 1 on 10.05.21.: . If 'Dil Chahta Hai' were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. . Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. . Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates."

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

The friendship between these superstars began when SRK was new to Mumbai. The actors first appeared together on screen in the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun and became close friends. While there had been rumours of a rift between the duo, pictures of them hugging at Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party in Mumbai proved that they had sorted out their differences. When Shah Rukh went through a tough time, following his son Aryan Khan's arrest in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case, Salman Khan was frequently seen visiting Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla

Having shared screenspace in iconic movies like 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' and 'Darr' Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are also close friends offscreen. The two are joint owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KRK) in the Indian Premier League. Juhi Chawla had provided surety for Aryan Khan's bail in the Cordelia Cruise drugs case at Mumbai Sessions Court.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora

Celebrating two decades of friendship, a close-knit girl gang continues to capture the limelight with their adventurous escapades and unbreakable bond. Renowned Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora, forms the formidable WhatsApp group known as 'Guts.'

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh

Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey became popular faces post the release of their reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.' The four 'Bollywood Wives' stars share a strong, close bond with each other which dates back decades. From taking holidays across the globe to sitting down together for a meal, they have always stood together always