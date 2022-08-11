Breaking News
From Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar to Sushmita Sen, celebs praise Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Updated on: 11 August,2022 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

From Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar to Irfan Pathan, several celebs shared their love for the film on their social media handles

Laal Singh Chaddha still


After a long wait, Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is finally here to serve its audience in the theaters. As expected the film has been garnering all the love for its amazing story. While the film has been collecting great reviews from the audience, now the prominent personalities from the entertainment and cricket world were seen showering love for the film on their social media handles. 


From Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar to Irfan Pathan, let us look at the renowned personalities who shared their love for the film on their social media handles. 

Sushmita Sen


Jaaved Jaffrey

Irfan Pathan

 

Aakash Chopra

Alia Bhatt
"Such a beautiful film- Go watch Lal Singh Chaddha only in cinemas!! You don't want to miss it," the actress wrote on her Instagram stories.

Hansal Mehta

Zoya Akhtar
"Soul is a rare commodity these days. When you come across it, you share. Laal Singh Chaddha, " the filmmaker wrote while sharing her love for the film on her Instagram stories. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film is released on 11 August.

