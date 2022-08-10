Exclusive! 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor Harry Parmar on boycott trend: Somewhere we all know that this negativity is not for the film

He essays the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character's boyfriend in this film which is the official adaptation of the classic 'Forrest Gump'

Actor Harry Parmar will be soon seen on the big screen in the much-anticiapted film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He essays the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character's boyfriend in this film which is the official adaptation of the classic 'Forrest Gump'. Ahead of the release of the film, Harry spoke to Mid-Day.com about the film, his role, and working with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Talking about preparing for his role, Harry shared, "I got some real-life references for my character and then I started working on the character. For me, it was very important to get the nuances right for this character. So I worked on different aspects like the character thought process, tonality, body language, the composure of this character and finally started shooting."

The wait for the release of the film was a long one. Ask how a fairly new actor like him dealt with delays, Harry said, "The film took almost 4 years. I started shooting in 2019 before COVID pandemic hit the world. Then after the first wave, we again shot and then the filming of my part was done. Yeah, we had to wait a little longer but all the wait was worth it when you know that you are part of an iconic film."

This is also the first time that Harry is working with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who play the lead characters in the film. "It was great and a privilege to work with two of the biggest stars and great actors of our Industry. You learn a lot only by watching actors like Aamir sir and Kareena Kapoor working on the sets. Aamir sir, as we all know is a perfectionist. I remember there was an action sequence where we had a fight scene. Aamir sir got injured in that scene but still he kept doing it despite getting injured till Advait and he got the perfect shot," he said sharing his experience working with the two.

Further talking about his biggest takeaway from the film, Harry said, "Perseverance - be it Laal Singh's perseverance, the whole crew's perseverance to work on a project for that long and perseverance in life in general. Sometimes we begin to complain in life that nothing is happening, I am not getting this or getting that which I long deserve to get. From this film, I learned to persevere like our hero Laal Singh."

Weeks before its release, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been facing boycott threats from a section of netizens. The negativity around the film has been addressed by the lead characters as well. Sharing his take on the social media negativity, the actor said, "I am not bothered about all the negativity or the call of a boycott for the film because somewhere we all know that this negativity is not for the film. All I can say is that so many people work hard on a film, so many people's future and career depends on a certain project which should not be affected. I am sure for all the people who are spreading negativity about the film that when they will watch it, they will themselves love it and will tell others to go and watch it. Laal Singh is all about spreading love and empathy to humanity."