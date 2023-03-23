From being a fan boy to becoming their co-star, Vikrant Massey opens up on working with Sara and Chitrangda in ‘Gaslight’

Admitting to being an admirer of Chitrangda’s craft for long, Vikrant Massey thrilled to share the frame with her and Sara in Gaslight

Pic/Instagram

Most of his projects leave the actor in Vikrant Massey satisfied. But his upcoming film, Gaslight, has left the fanboy in him pleased. Director Pavan Kirpalani’s murder mystery sees the actor share screen space with Chitrangda Singh and Sara Ali Khan. He can’t stop thanking the makers for uniting him with Singh, whose work he has admired since Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005) days. “We three are different personalities, and I am glad we were brought together. Working with both of them was fabulous. Just the other day, we realised that Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi came [almost] 20 years ago. We have all been Chitrangda Singh’s fanboys; I certainly was. To work with her, see her process, and how she goes about a day on set [was a] learning experience,” says Massey.

Exclusive video! Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey on their murder-mystery favourites

The Disney+ Hotstar thriller traces Khan’s character who returns to her hometown only to learn that her father has gone missing. While Singh brought her wisdom on the set, Khan brought the exuberant energy of young blood. Though the two come from different schools of cinema, Massey notes that Khan has “tremendous potential” as an artiste. “We all know of Sara’s energy. But when you work with someone who is so hungry and wanting to do so many things, that energy also rubs off on you. Her mere presence pushed me to do better.”