From reels to reel

Updated on: 05 September,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Karan Johar brings Insta-famous singer to cinema

Lakshya Kapoor


Like a number of artistes, Lakshya Kapoor began to employ social media to share his skills as a singer, at the onset of the pandemic. One day, a Canadian follower casually sent a text stating that she had forwarded his video to Karan. ‘Who Karan?’ was his first reaction. “I thought, there may be so many Karans. I never imagined she was referring to Karan Johar,” he shares. 


A series of meetings ensued, and Kapoor became the first person to be signed on for Johar’s newly formed talent management company. 

“So far, I have recorded almost 30 songs for the company. My voice and texture are such that [they enhance] songs that are romantic or sad. It is suited for typical commercial Bollywood numbers,” says Kapoor, who marked his debut with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger. 

Meanwhile, the singer is also working with Akshy Kumar’s production house in creating a bank of songs for their ventures. 

