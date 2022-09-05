From reels to reel

Karan Johar brings Insta-famous singer to cinema
Lakshya Kapoor
Like a number of artistes, Lakshya Kapoor began to employ social media to share his skills as a singer, at the onset of the pandemic. One day, a Canadian follower casually sent a text stating that she had forwarded his video to Karan. ‘Who Karan?’ was his first reaction. “I thought, there may be so many Karans. I never imagined she was referring to Karan Johar,” he shares.
A series of meetings ensued, and Kapoor became the first person to be signed on for Johar’s newly formed talent management company.
Also Read: Mrunal Thakur: I manifested working with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar
“So far, I have recorded almost 30 songs for the company. My voice and texture are such that [they enhance] songs that are romantic or sad. It is suited for typical commercial Bollywood numbers,” says Kapoor, who marked his debut with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger.
Meanwhile, the singer is also working with Akshy Kumar’s production house in creating a bank of songs for their ventures.
Play Quiz: How well do you know the late Television actor Sidharth Shukla