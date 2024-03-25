Breaking News
From 'Silsila' and 'Waqt' to 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', films to binge watch this Holi
From ‘Silsila’ and ‘Waqt’ to ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, films to binge watch this Holi

Updated on: 25 March,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Since the festival of colours is just around the corner, what better way to extend the fun by watching films after immersing in the spirit of the festival.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The Hindi film industry has time and again celebrated Holi onscreen be it in films or the songs, which have encapsulated the feeling of fun and romance.


Since the festival of colours is just around the corner, what better way to extend the fun by watching films after immersing in the spirit of the festival.


Here are a list of films that can make your Holi even more special:


‘Silsila’: The film is a romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra. Its theme revolves around the love triangle and extramarital affair. What makes it a great Holi watch is the song ‘Rang Barse’ picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The song is full of colours.

‘Sholay’: Be it the iconic dialogue ‘Holi kab hai, kab hai holi’ or the song ‘Holi Ki Din Dil Khil Jate Hai’ picturised on Dharmendra and Hema Malini, the film sits well for cinephiles on the occasion.

‘Baghban’: The film revolves around an elderly couple, who have been married for 40 years and their life after retirement. The film is serious but cannot be missed for the chemistry between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in the song 'Hori Khele Raghubeera'.

‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’: The comedy-drama gave one of the best Holi songs ‘Do me a favour, let's play Holi’. However, the comedy-drama is about an old rich businessman, who suddenly turns very strict to his spoiled son Aditya Thakur to teach him life lessons before it is too late.

‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’: The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is based on William Shakespear’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’. The film beautifully captures the brewing romance between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with spectacular visuals with Holi festivities as the theme.

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’: Ayan Mukerji’s directorial starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor has become one of the most loved romantic-comedies and has got a cult classic status. One cannot forget the most memorable fun-filled song ‘Balam Pichkari’ which takes place during Holi.

‘2 States’: The Arjun Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘2 States’, is a romantic comedy drama based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name. The heartwarming film gives an insight into cultural difference and romance but it sets the tone right with the Holi centred song ‘Offo’.

