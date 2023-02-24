Ganesh Acharya flew special team from Hyderabad for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's song 'Show Me The Thumka' from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Ever since 'Show Me The Thumka’ song has been released, it has brought all the real desi Bollywood dance vibes with some groovy hook steps. The song has been trending on social media with netizens taking up the #MaaroThumka challenge

Still from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is gearing up for its release and the excitement of the audience is constantly on the surge. While the songs of this upcoming rom-com have set their charm all across, the recently released 'Show Me The Thumka’ song is nothing less a celebration for the audience which is well studded with some mind-blowing choreography coming from none other than the masterji, Ganesh Acharya.

A source informed, “Ganesh Acharya wanted this song to be one massive celebration with some amazing hooksteps which create a trend. A song that no one can stop grooving too. He flew a special team from Hyderabad who had collaborated on ‘Oo Antava’ and other Pushpa songs and made sure they were a part of this song's choreography as well. The song is going to be a hit with this dynamic trio of Ranbir, Shraddha and Ganesh!”

Also Read : Watch: Ranbir Kapoor praising Alia Bhatt while promoting 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is so wholesome!

Ever since 'Show Me The Thumka’ song has been released, it has brought all the real desi Bollywood dance vibes with some groovy hook steps. The song has been trending on social media with netizens taking up the #MaaroThumka challenge. Moreover, what makes this song more special is the extra effort taken by Ganesh Acharya who flew his special team from Hyderabad to choreograph this high energy number to make it another blockbuster for all the dance lovers. The song is well picturized with a grand setup, a massive group of 1200 dancers doing the thumka making the song a perfect treat to make any Shaadi and Sangeet celebration full of energy and dhamaal. Ranbir and Shraddha have set a benchmark by dancing on this extremely high number with a charming panache. Well, we surely can't wait for the duo to be seen together in the theatre.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.