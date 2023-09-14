Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of great joy for Mumbaikars. This festive season, content creators offer some fashion advice

When it comes to celebrating Indian festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, fashion takes center stage, especially in the digital world. We got in touch with some digital content creators to get their thoughts on what to wear for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi, and their fashion ideas are nothing short of inspiring.

Aastha Shah, a GenZ digital content creator, is all about embracing the joy of Indian festivals. She's known for her impeccable style, and this Ganesh Chaturthi, she's planning to take it up a notch. She says, "All the Indian festivals make me really happy. I love wearing churidars, lehengas, and shararas with beautiful Indian jewellery sets. This year, for Ganesh Chaturthi, I think I’ll wear more shararas and kurtis by styling them in different ways. I’ll also opt for more vibrant colours like yellow, red, and orange. I am super excited for this festive season". Aastha's enthusiasm for the festive season is infectious!

Leisha Patidar, another digital content creator, has a deep love for Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival she's been celebrating at her home for the past two years. For her, comfort is key when it comes to festive fashion. "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals, and I've been getting Ganpati at my place for the past 2 years now! Since a lot of preparation is involved, I like to keep it comfortable and go for more vibrant colours. This year, I want to match my outfit with the colour of the idol, so different shades of purple are something I would try along with simple jewelry." she mentions. Her makeup game is minimal, with a touch of glitter on her eyes, allowing her outfit to make a statement. Leisha's fashion mantra for Ganesh Chaturthi revolves around three words: comfortable, vibrant, and traditional.

Nancy Tyagi, a digital content creator with a penchant for symbolizing the essence of festivals through her outfits, believes in choosing attire that not only makes a statement but also pays respect to the significance of the festival. For Ganpati, she opts for colors that resonate with the positive energy and lively atmosphere of the occasion. Nancy suggests, "The classic colors of red, white, and yellow reflect that the best!" Her style advice includes going for an Anarkali with minimal jewelry or a simple white kurta paired with neckpieces or oxidized jewelry for a simple yet beautiful look. Nancy's fashion philosophy captures the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi perfectly - simple yet beautiful.

As we dive into the insights of these digital content creators, a common theme emerges - the importance of comfort, vibrancy, and tradition. The love for the festival is beautifully expressed through the choice of vibrant colors like yellow, red, and orange, as well as traditional outfits like Shararas, kurtas, and Anarkalis.