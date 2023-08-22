When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2023: Date and time for Vinayaka Chaturthi Sthapana and Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense significance in Hindu culture. Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of new beginnings

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a joyous Hindu festival that honors Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. This auspicious occasion is marked by the installation (Sthapana) of Ganesha idols in homes and public spaces, followed by vibrant processions and lively celebrations. As people eagerly await the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, here are the details on dates and times for the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in 2023.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Sthapana (Installation) Date and Time:

In accordance with the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturdashi is scheduled to commence September 18, at 12:39 PM and conclude on Tuesday, September 19, at 8:43 PM. Furthermore, observing the Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat, the auspicious time for worship will begin at 11:01 AM and extend until 01:28 PM, lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 27 minutes, as per reports.

Ganesh Visarjan (Immersion)

Ganesh Utsav will begin September 19 and Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on the 10th day on September 28. The Ganesh Utsav is celebrated for 10 days,Ganpati Visarjan during Ganesh Chaturthi marks the final ritual, involving the immersion of the Ganesha idol into water bodies. Amidst this processional immersion, the air resounds with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya" (Hail Lord Ganpati, come quickly next year). Significantly, the Ganpati Visarjan is observed with great fervor throughout Mumbai and various regions of Maharashtra.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense significance in Hindu culture. Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of new beginnings. The festival promotes unity, as communities come together to celebrate and share joy. Elaborate decorations, devotional songs, and artistic performances grace the pandals, creating an atmosphere of spiritual fervor.

Eco-Friendly Celebrations:

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on eco-friendly celebrations. Many devotees are choosing to create idols using clay and natural materials, ensuring that the immersion does not harm the environment. This shift toward sustainability reflects a broader awareness of environmental concerns.



(Please note that dates and timings might be subject to change, and the details provided here are based on the available information)