Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Varun Dhawan looks dashing as he visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

Varun Dhawan visited the iconic pandal to seek Bappa's blessing

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that resonates with joy and devotion, has arrived once again, and the fervor it brings is truly infectious. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm by our beloved Bollywood celebrities. Recently, one of India's heartthrobs, Varun Dhawan, decided to make his presence felt amidst the festivity by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

We've seen personalities like Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and many others welcoming Bappa with open arms. Varun Dhawan made a trip to the famous pandal to seek blessings from Bappa.

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the oldest and most revered Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, is a place where Bollywood actors frequently offer their prayers. It's a tradition that's not just about faith but also about connecting with fans and celebrating this momentous occasion together.

As the paparazzi clicked away, Varun Dhawan made his way to Lalbaugcha Raja, and his choice of attire was on point. He looked dashing in a yellow kurta paired with blue pants. It was a perfect blend of style and tradition - a reflection of the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

He took to Instagram to post about his visit. He captioned it, "had the best darshan today".

On the work front, Varun Dhawan, has been riding high on success and critical acclaim for his latest role as Ajju Bhaiya in the recently premiered romantic entertainer Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has garnered immense popularity among both audiences and critics, establishing Varun as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Now, fueled by the overwhelming response and appreciation, Varun is all set to embark on his next cinematic journey, promising to deliver yet another entertainment extravaganza filled with love, laughter, and thrilling action.

According to reports, Varun Dhawan is all set to kick off his next action entertainer, dubbed as "#VD18," in the second week of August. As per a source close to the project, the shooting timelines have been finalized, and the team will start with a 15-day schedule in a Mumbai studio. Joining Varun in this venture is the talented South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who is making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with this film. The duo is expected to shoot some romantic and dramatic sequences together during this schedule. Following this, the film will move on to an action-packed schedule, showcasing Varun performing some stylish and larger-than-life action sequences.