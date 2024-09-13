Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: Virginity test removed from MBBS syllabus
Exclusive | Mumbai: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park
No more free rides on Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: Fake bank caller dupes man of Rs 1.24 lakh in ATM fraud
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge now put on fast-track
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja says her heart is full

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, says, 'her heart is full'

Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After spending some quality time in London, actor Parineeti Chopra is now back in India and leaving no chance to miss the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, says, 'her heart is full'

Parineeti Chopra

Listen to this article
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, says, 'her heart is full'
x
00:00

After spending some quality time in London, actor Parineeti Chopra is now back in India and leaving no chance to miss the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. On Friday, she visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja temple.


Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Parineeti Chopra spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja



Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared pictures from her sacred visit and wrote, "My heart is full. When you reach his feet, you can't help the tears... you can see it on my face. Divine, ever beautiful, our Gannu Raja. Jaidev jaidev!"


Amid Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Parineeti Chopra spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

In the images, she could be seen dressed up in red ethnic attire. Every year, thousands gather at Lalbaug, to offer prayers to the legendary Ganesh idol, renowned far and wide with an aura of reverence. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Esha Deol were spotted marking a religious appearance at the Lalbaugcha Raja a few days ago.

Parineeti Chopra's addresses pregnancy speculation

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra has been the victim of unnecessary pregnancy speculation. Actor Parineeti Chopra who had arrived in Mumbai from London to attend the trailer launch event of the Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch opened up about said speculation. 

In the recent past, Parineeti Chopra has triggered pregnancy rumours, especially when she was seen in oversized outfits. After her appearance at the trailer launch, once again pregnancy rumours surfaced. For the trailer launch event, Parineeti wore a loose-fitting black dress paired with black heels. 

Addressing the pregnancy rumours, Parineeti took to her Instagram stories and wrote,
"Kaftan dress= pregnancy
Oversized shirt= pregnancy 
Comfy indian kurta= pregnancy" 

About Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila:

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

parineeti chopra lalbaugcha raja bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK