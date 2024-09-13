After spending some quality time in London, actor Parineeti Chopra is now back in India and leaving no chance to miss the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

After spending some quality time in London, actor Parineeti Chopra is now back in India and leaving no chance to miss the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. On Friday, she visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja temple.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Parineeti Chopra spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared pictures from her sacred visit and wrote, "My heart is full. When you reach his feet, you can't help the tears... you can see it on my face. Divine, ever beautiful, our Gannu Raja. Jaidev jaidev!"

In the images, she could be seen dressed up in red ethnic attire. Every year, thousands gather at Lalbaug, to offer prayers to the legendary Ganesh idol, renowned far and wide with an aura of reverence. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Esha Deol were spotted marking a religious appearance at the Lalbaugcha Raja a few days ago.

Parineeti Chopra's addresses pregnancy speculation

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra has been the victim of unnecessary pregnancy speculation. Actor Parineeti Chopra who had arrived in Mumbai from London to attend the trailer launch event of the Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch opened up about said speculation.

In the recent past, Parineeti Chopra has triggered pregnancy rumours, especially when she was seen in oversized outfits. After her appearance at the trailer launch, once again pregnancy rumours surfaced. For the trailer launch event, Parineeti wore a loose-fitting black dress paired with black heels.

Addressing the pregnancy rumours, Parineeti took to her Instagram stories and wrote,

"Kaftan dress= pregnancy

Oversized shirt= pregnancy

Comfy indian kurta= pregnancy"

About Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila:

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

(With inputs from ANI)