Ganesh Visarjan: Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor bid adieu to Lord Ganesha

A video of Ranbir Kapoor performing aarti along with mother Neetu Kapoor ahead of visarjan rituals is doing the rounds on social media
The Ganeshotsav fever has clearly hit the city, with every person enjoying the festive spirit. Several have already bid adieu to the Lord on day 5 of the 10-day festivity. Several film personalities also welcomed home Lord Ganesha this year and were seen taking part in the 'visarjan' rituals as well. After Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, and Salman Khan, now Ranbir Kapoor was seen taking part in visarjan festivities.
A video of Ranbir Kapoor performing aarti along with mother Neetu Kapoor ahead of visarjan rituals is doing the rounds on social media. The actor was seen in an all-black look and added a cap of the same colour to his look. Senior actress Neetu Kapoor was seen in a simple blue Kurti as she performed the Ganesh visarjan rituals.
Meanwhile, on the work front, this is going to be a big week for Ranbir Kapoor as his much-awaited film, 'Brahmastra- part one', will hit the theatres. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji has been in the making for five years now. The film also marks the first time that Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space in a film. The two had tied the knot earlier this year and are now expecting their first child together. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a special appearance in the film that is set to hit theaters on September 9, 2022.
