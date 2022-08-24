Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his phailoed comment directed at Alia Bhatt- "I do have a bad sense of humour"

Kapoor, who was roundly criticised on social media for his recent remarks at an Instagram Live session with Bhatt, also his co-star in the upcoming 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva', had said "phailoed" (spread) in reference to his wife's weight

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


Criticised for fat-shaming wife Alia Bhatt by commenting on her pregnancy weight gain, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday apologised to those offended and said it was a joke that "didn't turn out to be funny". Kapoor, who was roundly criticised on social media for his recent remarks at an Instagram Live session with Bhatt, also his co-star in the upcoming 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva', had said "phailoed" (spread) in reference to his wife's weight. He reacted to the online furore by saying his intent was not to hurt anybody and that he has a bad sense of humour.


"Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered," Kapoor said at a promotional event of 'Brahmastra' in Chennai on Wednesday.


"I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So, I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it," the actor added.

In the Instagram Live interaction, a clip of which is circulating on various social media platforms, the couple was asked why they were not actively promoting the Ayan Mukerji-directorial. Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere, right now our focus is..." Interrupting her mid-sentence, Kapoor pointed to his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailoed (referencing her weight gain)." Kapoor and Bhatt got married in April and announced their pregnancy in June.

