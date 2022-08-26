Breaking News
Neetu Kapoor along with daughter Riddhima remembers Rajiv Kapoor on actor's birth anniversary

Updated on: 26 August,2022 01:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the old picture, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and late actor Rishi Kapoor could be seen sitting on the sofa while Rajiv and sister Reema Jain standing at the back

Neetu Kapoor along with daughter Riddhima remembers Rajiv Kapoor on actor's birth anniversary

Neetu Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


On the occasion of veteran actor late Rajiv Kapoor's birthday anniversary, Neetu Kapoor dropped a throwback picture featuring Rajiv with his brothers and sisters. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor, along with a picture, gave a caption. She wrote, "In remembrance Rajiv Kapoor," along with a heart emoji. In the old picture, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and late actor Rishi Kapoor could be seen sitting on the sofa while Rajiv and sister Reema Jain standing at the back.


Also Read: Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo of Alia-Ranbir, congratulates couple

All smiles as the Kapoor brothers and sisters struck a pose for a camera. Rajiv Kapoor's niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a throwback picture of his father Rishi and his uncle Rajiv on her Insta story. Rajiv Kapoor made his debut in the film industry with the movie 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum'. He was known for his roles in films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', 'Aasmaan', 'Zabardast', Toolsidas Junior and many more.


This year in February, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker hosted an exclusive screening of the late actor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior'.The event was co-planned by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar in Mumbai. Several members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and Kunal Kapoor among others marked their presence at the screening. Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of legendary Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 9, 2021 following a heart attack.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was recently seen in Dharma Production's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' which marked her comeback on the big screen. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in prominent roles and was declared a hit at the box office. 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, she was also a part of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior'. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

