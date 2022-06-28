Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo of Alia-Ranbir, congratulates couple

And now, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has shared an adorable unseen picture of the duo. She congratulated the couple and wrote, "God bless" accompanied by a couple of red heart emojis

Neetu Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since she announced her pregnancy on social media. As soon as the news broke, Neetu ji was busy working, and when she got to know, the actress had a sweet message for the duo.

Now, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has also shared an adorable unseen picture as she congratulated them on social media. "God bless" accompanied by a couple of red heart emojis. In the photo, Alia is in Ranbir's arms, sporting a million-dollar smile. Alia approved of the picture and wrote, "My favourite picture (heart emojis)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Alia Bhatt dropped a sweet surprise in the morning as she announced her first kid with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Even Neetu Kapoor was surprised when the paparazzi congratulated the veteran actor as she was unaware of the fact that her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram.\

Also Read: Have you seen Neetu Kapoor's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's pregnancy?

After being asked, "How is she feeling?" the 'Deewar' actor expressed her gratitude and said, "Thank you". She gave a hilarious reaction when the paparazzi commented "Junior Kapoor on its way" on the couple's pregnancy news.

Later on, the 63-year-old actor stated, "Sabko pata chal gaya Dadi banne wali hun (Everyone got to know that I am going to be a grandmother)" to which a Pap responded, "Alia ne daal diya Instagram par", the actor was then seen giving a shocking reaction.

Also Read: From 'Shamshera' to 'Jee Le Zaraa', here are upcoming films of Ranbir & Alia