From 'Shamshera' to 'Jee Le Zaraa', here are the upcoming films of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The about-to-be parents have an exciting line up, and they come together for the first time in the Superhero trilogy Brahmastra, arguably the biggest event and extravaganza of recent times

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Shaheen Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been trending since yesterday and the reason may not be mentioned here. Okay, okay, so they are all set to embrace parenthood soon and fans cannot wait and the fraternity is just as excited and elated. What’s more exciting are their respective line-ups of films.

The husband and wife come together for the first time in the Superhero trilogy Brahmastra, arguably the biggest event and extravaganza of recent times. This opus was conceived all the way back in 2011 and announced in 2014, but fate has other plans, and of course, the pandemic. One decade, two lockdowns, and three films later, the film has finally seen the lights of the day. The first part releases on September 9 and one cannot expect anything less than something spectacular and special.

Equally special is Ranbir’s first release in four years- Shamshera. It pities him against the man he played in his last film. The man here is Sanjay Dutt. This is the leading man’s maiden tryst with a character that has so much grit and gravitas. A character that’s defined by heroism and a role that makes the actor step into a double role for the first time. All eyes on July 22 now.

While watching the trailer, one could sense both Kapoor and Dutt look like animals- unkempt and utterly violent and vicious. So it’s fitting Ranbir’s other film is titled Animal, directed by the man who gave Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh- Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. This too shall be in a dark space, almost in a dungeon it seems.

The man has owned the space of romance and that’s precisely why his film with Luv Ranjan could be a breather. Shraddha Kapoor is cast opposite him and this is a coup worth looking forward to.

Coming to Alia Bhatt, she’s all set to go on a road trip with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in a film titled Jee Lee Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. That’s not all, she’s reuniting with her mentor Karan Johar and that too opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And then, there’s this dark comedy that also makes Alia a producer called Darlings, co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

