International Yoga Day: Alia Bhatt performs yoga with her furry partner

The 'Highway' took to her Instagram and shared a cute video featuring her furry friend Edward, wishing her fans on the Yoga day

Picture courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared a cute video with her yoga partner Edward doing Yoga and encouraging netizens to do the same on her social media handle.

The 'Highway' took to her Instagram and shared a cute video featuring her furry friend Edward, wishing her fans on the Yoga day.

In the video, Edward was seen walking away from the camera toward Alia, where she was seen sitting on her Yoga mat and performing Yoga.

Show full article