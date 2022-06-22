Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > International Yoga Day Alia Bhatt performs yoga with her furry partner

International Yoga Day: Alia Bhatt performs yoga with her furry partner

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 'Highway' took to her Instagram and shared a cute video featuring her furry friend Edward, wishing her fans on the Yoga day

International Yoga Day: Alia Bhatt performs yoga with her furry partner

Picture courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account


On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared a cute video with her yoga partner Edward doing Yoga and encouraging netizens to do the same on her social media handle.

The 'Highway' took to her Instagram and shared a cute video featuring her furry friend Edward, wishing her fans on the Yoga day.




In the video, Edward was seen walking away from the camera toward Alia, where she was seen sitting on her Yoga mat and performing Yoga.


Show full article

alia bhatt international yoga day Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK