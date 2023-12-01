Arbaaz Khan and his model-actor, Giorgia Andriani, have split up after dating each other for many years. Georgia confirmed their breakup during a recent interview and even mentioned how her feelings for Arbaaz Khan will always be there

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Giorgia Andriani confirms split with Arbaaz Khan; says, 'His relationship with Malaika did not come in the way’ x 00:00

Arbaaz Khan and his model-actor, Giorgia Andriani, have split up after dating each other for many years. Georgia confirmed their breakup during a recent interview and even mentioned how her feelings for Arbaaz Khan will always be there.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Giorgia mentioned that she knew that Arbaaz and her relationship would not last forever. She called him her 'best friend'. Giorgia said, "I will always have feelings for him. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now... to be called somebody’s girlfriend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew it wouldn’t have lasted forever because we were very different.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumours regarding the couple were circulating for a while. They were last seen together during an IPL match in April of this year. Gieorgia had also mentioned to Bollywood Hungama, “Like I said, we’re very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.”

Arbaaz and Giorgia had reportedly started dating each other in 2017. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. Over the years, Malaika has spoken about her divorce from Arbaaz after almost 18 years of marriage. They officially got divorced in 2017. In her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, the actress told Farah Khan in the first episode, "He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am."

Talking about the separation, Malaika shared, "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people."

Arbaaz spoke in an interview with ETimes about co-parenting Arhaan and moving on in life. "Malaika and I have bypassed all that too. We have forgotten the past and realised that our entire life lies ahead. She has moved on, I have moved on. Where is the animosity or anger or frustration or anything like that? That’s gone. For the sake of your child at least, you can come together and create a scenario that is much needed. He is our child. We brought him into this world. It is our responsibility to take care of him," he told.