Watch video! Here's how Giorgia Andriani got fleeced by a maid when she moved to Mumbai

Giorgia Andriani joins the latest episode of Mumbai Meri Jaan

Giorgia Andriani/Instagram

Giorgia Andriani joins in as the guest on the latest episode of mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan. While Giorgia speaks about her favourite places in the city, restaurants, shopping and more she also shares the challenges she faced when she moved to the city!

Giorgia said, "I had a maid who used to come everyday and I wasn't aware about the salary and what one charges, she used to charge me a lot of money, for two hours. I was a little taken advantage of in the beginning. A rickshaw would tell me 'I'll take you here but it will be triple the price.' Not so much in Mumbai, in this city people won't take you for a ride just because you are not from here. There are such people but I haven't encountered as many. It happened in Delhi."

Speaking about the culture she said, "I love festivals. I wish to go to a village in Navratri and live there for a week. In India you are always partying, there are always festivals here. I love Diwali and Holi, I started enjoying playing Holi this year."

Also Read: Giorgia Andriani introduces Hugo and Dolche