Girl-next-door, Mithila Palkar becomes superhero

Updated on: 24 February,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Internet’s darling Mithila on voicing the character of Sofia in Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s Wastelanders

Girl-next-door, Mithila Palkar becomes superhero

Mithila Palkar


Mithila Palkar is done being the girl-next-door on screen. For her next, she has gone to the other end of the spectrum and is playing a superhero. In the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s audio series Wastelanders, Palkar will lend her voice to Sofia, a mutant in hiding. What makes the character all the more exciting is that she has yet to break out on screen. “I have never played a superhero before. What works in my favour is that the audiences haven’t seen Sofia. There is only a glimpse of her in the movie, Logan [2017], but you see more of her in the comic books. There is no visual representation of her. So, I have a new canvas to draw on,” she says.


The actor, who shot to fame with Little Things, believes now is the best time to be an artiste, thanks to the digital boom. “There are so many opportunities. We aren’t telling stories of hero and heroine, but of everyday people, which is why [OTT opportunities] are more accessible.”


