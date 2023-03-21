Breaking News
Gudi Padwa 2023: Isha Koppikar Narang describes her love for Nauvari saree

Updated on: 21 March,2023 09:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood celebrities just like every other person, love dressing up in their traditional fashion on such holidays and actress Isha Koppikar shares how much she loves wearing the nine yard, Nauvari saree which is authentic to the Marathi culture

Gudi Padwa 2023: Isha Koppikar Narang describes her love for Nauvari saree

Isha Koppikar. Pic/PR


People across India are celebrating Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Baisakhi and more festivals. But Maharashtrians bring in their new year with Gudi Padwa which is celebrated at the beginning of the Chaitra month, the first month of the Hindu calendar. It is considered an auspicious time to start anything new, like buying a property or gold or a business venture. Bollywood celebrities just like every other person, love dressing up in their traditional fashion on such holidays and actress Isha Koppikar shares how much she loves wearing the nine yard, Nauvari saree which is authentic to the Marathi culture.


She says, "Nauvari saris have a very grand and celebrated history. That is what makes them my favorite. The traditions attached to them make them more than just a mere aesthetic attire.The nauvari symbolises strength and power. It was also worn by women to fight in wars back in the day, as it allowed mobility and freedom of movement."



Gudi Padwa, the New Year of Maharashtrians that is observed to celebrate the win of good over evil and to have a smooth and peaceful start ahead, is celebrated with joy and honour. The Kalash on top of a stick with a colourful piece of cloth signifies the symbol of victory of Lord Rama over Ravan.

