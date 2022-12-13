"Guess Karo", says Shraddha Kapoor as she teases fans with initials of the title of her next film

Shradhha Kapoor who was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', took to Instagram to share the teaser of the title of her upcoming project. "And the title is……Guess Karo ???", wrote Shraddha alongside her post as she teased her fans with a partial title.

(Pic courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

The much awaited film of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan now has a title, well a partial title 'TJMM'. The makers have not revealed the meaning behind the abbreviation.

The title has piqued the interest of the audience, but the excitement around the movie has been immense since it went on floors.

Apart from the makers, Bollywood actor, Shradhha Kapoor who was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', also took to Instagram to share the teaser of the title of her upcoming project. "And the title is……Guess Karo ???", wrote Shraddha alongside her post as she teased her fans with a partial title and instead asked them to guess the name of her next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha who shot to stardom with her debut movie, 'Aashiqui 2' will be sharing the screen space with 'Sanju' star, Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Luv Ranjan, who is known for directing hits like 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', has produced this one too along with Ankur Garg.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor shares an important insight into 'Thumkeshwari's' hookstep

The film has earlier faced production delays due to the pandemic and an unfortunate incident on the sets which led to huge losses for the producers. As the sets were being recreated, Ranbir utilised his time to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

The film, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi, March 8, 2023.