Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Guess Karo says Shraddha Kapoor as she teases fans with initials of the title of her next film

"Guess Karo", says Shraddha Kapoor as she teases fans with initials of the title of her next film

Updated on: 13 December,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Shradhha Kapoor who was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', took to Instagram to share the teaser of the title of her upcoming project. "And the title is……Guess Karo ???", wrote Shraddha alongside her post as she teased her fans with a partial title.

(Pic courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)


The much awaited film of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan now has a title, well a partial title 'TJMM'. The makers have not revealed the meaning behind the abbreviation.


The title has piqued the interest of the audience, but the excitement around the movie has been immense since it went on floors.



Apart from the makers, Bollywood actor, Shradhha Kapoor who was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', also took to Instagram to share the teaser of the title of her upcoming project. "And the title is……Guess Karo ???", wrote Shraddha alongside her post as she teased her fans with a partial title and instead asked them to guess the name of her next. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha who shot to stardom with her debut movie, 'Aashiqui 2' will be sharing the screen space with 'Sanju' star, Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. 

Luv Ranjan, who is known for directing hits like 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', has produced this one too along with Ankur Garg.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor shares an important insight into 'Thumkeshwari's' hookstep

The film has earlier faced production delays due to the pandemic and an unfortunate incident on the sets which led to huge losses for the producers. As the sets were being recreated, Ranbir utilised his time to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

The film, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi, March 8, 2023.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shraddha kapoor ranbir kapoor Luv Ranjan bollywood Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK