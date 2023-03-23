'Gumraah' trailer out: Aditya Roy Kapur looks promising in a double role, Mrunal Thakur plays a tough cop

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious ‘Gumraah’ trailer Out Now!

Gumraah movie poster

Gumraah's makers have certainly piqued audiences' interest in the film's intriguing storyline with a gripping teaser and groovy songs.

While the audience awaits the release of Gumraah, the film's makers drop the most mysterious yet enthralling trailer of the film, and fans can’t keep calm but look out for the arcane events taking place in Aditya Roy Kapur’s life.

The trailer promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls, and a mystery that will unfold on April 7, 2023. Gumraah stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role, alongside Mrunal Thakur, who plays a female cop for the first time.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the action film ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’, directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. The film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj. The music of the film was composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Amjad Aamir, Embee, and Chirantan Bhatt. Also he appeared in his recent crime-thriller series 'The Night Manager' along with Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala, created by Sandeep Modi.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the period-drama Telugu film ‘Sita Ramam’ along with stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sumanth in the lead. The film was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinemas. Mrunal Thakur was praised by viewers and critics for her performance and the character she played in the film, Sita. Mrunal will be also seen in her upcoming movies like 'Pooja Meri Jaan', 'Pippa', 'Aankh Micholi' and Telugu film 'Nani 30'

Back to Gumraah, it is helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Gumraah is all set to release in cinemas on April 7, 2023.