×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Happy Birthday Alaya F After her impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman one can catch the birthday girl in these films

Happy Birthday Alaya F – After her impressive debut in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, one can catch the birthday girl in these films!

Updated on: 28 November,2022 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She surely has an impressive set of films lined up

Happy Birthday Alaya F – After her impressive debut in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, one can catch the birthday girl in these films!

Pic Courtesy: PR


The film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ not just gave Bollywood the suave Saif Ali Khan in his never-before avatar and also a ‘complete package’ in the form of Alaya F, who celebrates her birthday today. Her flawless acting has definitely earned her lots of fans and admirers. Additionally, there is also a list of impressive films, of which she is a part of. Let’s have a glimpse at them:


Freddy:



The Kartik Aaryan starrer is definitely one of the most eagerly awaited films of the recent times. Alaya F is rumored to be playing a significant role in the film, which alters the film’s story.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Also Read: Cirkus teaser: This Rohit Shetty film is all set to take you back to the sixties

U Turn:

This film will see Alaya F playing the lead. She plays the role of a journalist, who finds herself getting involved in the mysterious deaths of several people who take a U-turn on a highway by removing roadblocks. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is still under production.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Srikanth Bolla:

This film will see Alaya F being teamed up with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. The prep work on the film, which is being backed up by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar, has been going on for a while now and the team along with the actors have been doing multiple workshops.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Also Read: Revathy: Exploring human emotions is challenging

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ sees Alaya F being paired up with Karan Mehta. The film not just got premiered at Marrakech Film Festival, but also saw Alaya’s debut at the festival.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Did you like Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani`s `Tu Saamne Aaye?`

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Alaya F kartik aaryan bollywood Happy Birthday bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK