Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma! Kapil Sharma's journey as a comedian

Updated on: 01 April,2023 11:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Dhruv Sharma | dhruv.sharma@midday.com

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma turns 41 on April 2. Kapil moved from Amritsar to Mumbai in hopes of becoming a singer, but life had different plans for him. Let us have a look down memory and relish in his journey from his first ever stand up comedy to where he is today

Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma! Kapil Sharma's journey as a comedian

Pic/ Kapil Sharma's Instagram


Indian comedian Kapil Sharma turns 41 on April 2. Kapil moved from Amritsar to Mumbai in hopes of becoming a singer, but life had different plans for him. Let us have a look down memory and relish in his journey from his first ever stand up comedy to where he is today. 


The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
Kapil quickly rose to fame after he won the season 3 of the comedy reality television show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' amongst other famous comedians like Chandan Prabhakar (first runner-up) and Sudesh Lehri (second runner-up) in 2007. Kapil won a cash prize of Rs.10 lakhs.



Comedy Circus 
Kapil later participated in the comedy-reality show, Comedy Circus which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The show featured contestants presenting their comedic acts. Sharma made a record by winning six consecutive seasons of the show.


Also read: Makers of Kapil Sharma's Zwigato host special screening for delivery riders

Comedy Nights With Kapil
In 2013, the comedian launched his very own comedy show, 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' under the K9 productions banner on Colours TV. Kapil was accompanied on the show by other comedians like Ali Asgar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar with Navjot Singh Siddhu as the permanent guest. The show featured countless celebrity guests who would promote their films. In September 2013, the show became the highest-rated scripted television show of India. The show eventually came to an end after a successful three-year run due to his differences with the channel, marking the last aired episode on January 24, 2016.

The Kapil Sharma Show
After a break, Kapil made a comeback with his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with the same production banner on Sony Entertainment Television. The first episode aired on April 23, 2016 with a format similar to 'Comedy Nights With Kapil', featuring celebrity guests. The show features Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest. 

