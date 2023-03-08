Whacky Wednesday: When Kapil Sharma claimed to be the producer of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'

On the show, host Kapil Sharma revealed a funny incident that happened in Amsterdam with him. He revealed that he was in Amsterdam when Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'Sanju' had released in 2018

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Considering that Ranbir and Shraddha are not promoting the film together, the duo were seen arriving separately on the show and ensured that only one of them was on the stage at a time.

On the show, host Kapil Sharma revealed a funny incident that happened in Amsterdam with him. He revealed that he was in Amsterdam when Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'Sanju' had released in 2018. In order to watch the movie he had to lie to the people at the theatre.

Kapil said he had bought the tickets in advance, but reached the theatre a little late as the movie halls in Amsterdam are far from the city. It was a friend of the comedian who suggested on how to get in. "I had a picture of Ranbir with me, so I showed the security our picture and lied that I am the producer of this film and got in," revealed Kapil.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan. This is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha have worked together. The film also marks the acting debut of filmmaker Boney Kapoor who plays Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and cameo appearance by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The songs released so far have struck a chord with the audience. From 'Pyaar Hota Kahi Baar' to 'Show Me The Thumka' and Arijit Singh's heartbreak song 'O Bedardya', audience have been loving the music of the film.

The film has hit the theatres today. Reportedly, the advance booking of the film has been strong and initial reviews of the film has been positive. The film is expected to have an opening of around Rs. 13-15 crore.