The legendary singer is celebrating his 72nd birthday today

Happy Birthday Pankaj Udhas: From 'Chitti Aayi Hai' to 'Na Kajre Ki Dhar', evergreen songs of Ghazal Maestro

Pankaj Udhas is an Indian ghazal singer who has captivated audiences with his soulful voice and remarkable talent. With a career spanning several decades, he has become one of the most renowned ghazal singers in the industry. While he is primarily known for his ghazals, Pankaj Udhas has also lent his melodious voice to various Bollywood songs that have stood the test of time. In this listicle, we delve into some of the evergreen Bollywood songs sung by Pankaj Udhas that have touched the hearts of millions. On the occasion of Pankaj Udhas' birthday today, let's take a look at some of his most popular songs.

Chitthi Aayi Hai

This iconic song from the Sanjay Dutt-starrer 1986 crime thriller, 'Naam' struck a chord with listeners for its emotional depth and heartfelt lyrics. Pankaj Udhas beautifully conveyed the emotions of longing and separation through his soulful rendition, making it an instant hit.

Na Kajre Ki Dhar

A popular romantic track from Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon-starrer 1994 blockbuster movie, 'Mohra', the track 'Na Kajre Ki Dhar' showcased Pankaj Udhas' versatility as a singer. His velvety voice perfectly complemented the melodious composition, making it an evergreen Bollywood love song that is still cherished by music enthusiasts. Beautifully voiced by Pankaj Udhas, the song features Suniel Shetty in a charming, lover-boy avatar.

Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein

One of the most iconic renditions of the Ghazal maestro, the song 'Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein' is from his hit 1998 album, 'Ahista' and it still rules the hearts of Ghazal aficionados for all the right reasons. Known for his exceptional command over ghazals, Pankaj Udhas mesmerised audiences with "Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein." The song's serene melody and Udhas' heartfelt rendition made it an instant favourite among ghazal enthusiasts.

Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise

'Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise' is yet another evergreen hit of Pankaj Udhas from the Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 1991 superhit romantic drama, 'Saajan'. 'Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise' is a heart-rending song that explores the pain of unrequited love. Pankaj Udhas collaborated with other renowned singers to create a memorable musical experience. His soulful voice added depth and emotion to the song, making it an all-time Bollywood classic.

Aap Jinke Kareeb Hote Hain

This popular song is from his best-selling album titled 'Tarrannum' which was released in 1984. The evergreen ghazal was reportedly re-released several years ago. The music artist is known to perform the song at several music events and other functions. Pankaj Udhas infused this song with his trademark passion and intensity. The beautiful lyrics and his emotive rendition struck a chord with the audience, making it a memorable masterpiece.