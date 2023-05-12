Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 10 Bollywood dance numbers with irresistible moves

Here are the 10 Bollywood dance numbers that exemplify Sunny Leone's ability to enthral audiences

Sunny Leone's dance numbers from 'Laila' to 'Trippy Trippy'

Sunny Leone, the stunning Bollywood actress, has not only captivated audiences with her sizzling on-screen presence but also showcased her exceptional dancing skills. With her grace, charm, and effortless moves, she has become an integral part of several foot-tapping Bollywood dance numbers. On the occasion of her 42nd Birthday, here are the 10 Bollywood dance numbers that highlight Sunny Leone's irresistible talent and mesmerizing performances.

'Laila' - Shootout at Wadala (2013)

With her special appearance in 'Laila,' Sunny Leone stole the hearts of audiences yet again. Her sultry moves and captivating expressions added allure to the song, making it an unforgettable dance number. The sizzling song was sung by Anand Raaj Anand and Mika Singh.

'Baby Doll' - Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

Sunny Leone's showcased her exceptional dancing skills in the song 'Baby Doll,' sung by Kanika Kapoor. Her infectious energy, coupled with the catchy beats, made this dance number an instant hit and established Sunny as a dancing sensation in the industry.

'Pink Lips' - Hate Story 2 (2014)

In the sensuous number 'Pink Lips,' Sunny Leone delivered a mesmerising dance performance. Her perfect blend of sensuality and grace made this song a chartbuster and left the audience spellbound. This song was by Meet Bros. Anjaan, ft. Khushboo Grewal.

'Desi Look' - Ek Paheli Leela (2015)

Here she showcased her desi avatar in 'Desi Look,' a peppy dance number that became an instant party anthem sung by Kanika Kapoor. Her flawless dance moves and radiant energy added an extra spark to the song.

'Pani Wala Dance' - Kuch Kuch Locha Hai (2015)

Sunny's dance moves in 'Pani Wala Dance' exuded both elegance and sensuality in pool. Her seamless execution of the choreography made this song an instant party favourite, ensuring it stayed on the charts for a long time. This pool party song was sung by Ikka, Shraddha Pandit, and Arko.

'Daaru Peeke Dance' - Kuch Kuch Locha Hai (2015)

Sunny Leone raised the temperature with her scintillating dance number, 'Daaru Peeke Dance.' Her energetic dance moves perfectly matched the song's vibrant beats, sung by Neha Kakkar and Aishwarya Nigam, making it a favourite among dance enthusiasts.

'Do Peg Maar' - One Night Stand (2016)

In the rocking track 'Do Peg Maar,' Sunny Leone showcased her sizzling and exceptional dancing moves. Her fluid movements, combined with her stunning presence, made this song an instant hit among the masses. This dance number is sung by Neha Kakkar.

'Laila Main Laila' - Raees (2017)

Sunny Leone set the screen on fire with her scintillating performance in 'Laila Main Laila' sung by Pawni Pandey. Her graceful moves and oozing confidence made this dance sequence one of the most memorable in recent Bollywood history.

'Piya More' - Baadshaho (2017)

Sizzling chemistry with Emraan Hashmi in 'Piya More,' sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan, made this dance sequence a visual treat for fans. Her graceful yet sensuous moves perfectly complemented the song's rhythm, leaving a lasting impact.

'Trippy Trippy' - Bhoomi (2017)

This captivating dance performance in 'Trippy Trippy' added an element of glamour to the film 'Bhoomi.' Her effortless dancing skills and magnetic screen presence made this song an instant hit among fans.

Her Bollywood journey has been adorned with numerous mesmerizing dance numbers. From the song 'Laila' to the 'Trippy Trippy.' she has proved her mettle as a skilled dancer. Sunny's grace, confidence, and magnetic screen presence make her an unforgettable performer, and these 10 dance sequences exemplify her ability to enthrall audiences with her.

