Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: How one of India's most underrated actor is delivering the best

He is a quintessential innocent-looking guy who has always owned his character on the screen without even considering what his screen time would like to be in a film or series

(Pic courtesy: PR)

Real talent always finds its way to make its place in the hearts of the audience, it never gets missed. The people who have watched 'Lootera', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Chhapaak', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Mirzapur', and 'Criminal Justice' must have noticed the presence of, one such real talent of Bollywood, Vikrant Massey.

The boy often dwelled into different characters ranging from the supporting one to the leading one but has always pulled them off with utmost honesty, all with his brilliant acting prowess. Never have we ever seen him craving for the limelight he deserves, but thanks to his talent he shines out aside then his co-actors being one of the best-known players in the game.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey! From 'Lootera' to 'Chhapaak', Vikrant Massey's top 5 movies

He is a quintessential innocent-looking guy who has always owned his character on the screen without even considering what his screen time would like to be in a film or series. Probably this is the reason that, Vikrant who enjoys a very vibrant filmography has been swimming in the depth of the ocean with his invincible acting acumen and waiting for the right time to shine up ahead on the surface. But never the less, being underrated isn't something that stops him from delivering better performances one after the other.

However, underrated isn't a word made for Vikrant, because if we look at the kind of characters he has played on the screen it's a concrete statement that justifies his acting spectacle and drags him away from being an underrated actor however, the actor still has a long path to go. As an audience who always thrives to watch good performances on the screen, Vikrant as an actor has generally made his niche in delivering those. Vikrant has shown different layers of acting in his roles on the screen which is probably a difficult task for those standing in his league.

Also Read: Birthday Special: From 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom' to 'Dharam Veer', Vikrant Massey's television journey

Vikrant is an actor of today's generation who proves that we need more of such actors who can justify their roles to the best and bring something new, going ahead from the fear of experimenting. It's been a long time, we have been watching him on the screen and must say the time has come that he should get what he actually deserves.

Moreover, we only imagine, if he is underrated with such kind of strong roles, what if he comes to the forefront and plays the main roles, guaranteed he will uplift the game of acting in the entertainment industry.

As he turns another year older, we wish Vikrant a very happy birthday and continued success in all of his future endeavours.