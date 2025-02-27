Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam has achieved a new milestone at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam

Listen to this article Harshvardhan Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam becomes first re-release film to achieve THIS milestone x 00:00

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer 'Sanam Teri Kasam' was re-released in theatres amid a rousing public demand. The film that has been performing exceptionally well since its release day has achieved a new milestone among re-releases. It has become the first film at the Indian box office to cross the Rs 50 crore mark upon re-release in theatres.

Sanam Teri Kasam creates history

Producer Deepak Mukut took to Instagram to express his joy about the film achieving this milestone. The Instagram caption reads, “You didn’t just watch it, you lived it! #SanamTeriKasam is breaking records, and it’s all because of your unstoppable love!”

The film, which was released in 2016, initially bombed in theatres but later found a dedicated fan base through satellite television. However, fans launched a movement urging producer Deepak Mukut to re-release the movie on February 7, 2025—and the rest is history.

Talking to mid-day earlier this month, Deepak Mukut said, “We had no plans to re-release the film, but about 70 fans came to our office and requested that we release it in the Valentine week. Initially, I was very unsure as the competition is high with Deva, and Loveyapa,” said Mukut, adding that the strong advance booking on online booking platforms has left him surprised. “While the film’s 2016 release had resulted in a Rs 25 crore loss, the re-release has proven to be a financial success. We have almost 400 screens across 350 cinemas. Exhibitors have been increasing shows organically.”

How Harshvardhan Rane bagged the lead role

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film's lead actor was finalised even before Rane gave his audition. Sharing the story of his casting in the film, Rane had told IANS recently, “I reached the audition 4 months late and the casting was already done. They asked me to leave the office and not to waste my time. I said, ‘Please, just watch my audition. I am ready to do it here’. They said, ‘You are wasting your time because the guy, who has been selected, is sitting in the next office. And the hero is reading the script’. I said, ‘Sir, I am not asking you to change anything. My request is that you just let me do an audition and throw it away’. After a lot of requests, he agreed and his assistant Ravi ji took my audition”.

He further mentioned, “Then Radhika ma'am and Vinay sir (the directors of the film) saw it. They came after an hour and asked me to do it again. I did it again. Then they came after an hour and a half. Vinay sir had tears in his eyes. They hugged me and said, ‘You have caused a lot of loss because all the clothes and costumes were done. We will have to change everything because the poster shoot was after 2 days’. I said, ‘Sir, thank you so much but I have a request. I have to go to the washroom’. They said, ‘Why didn't you tell us earlier?’ So, they pointed towards the office. When I went there, the hero was reading the script. I didn't have the courage to look into his eyes”.