‘Hats off to Amitabh Bachchan’s discipline, even at this age’: Goodbye co-star Neena Gupta | Exclusive

Updated on: 06 May,2023 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Neena Gupta says although she loved the script of Goodbye, she was worried about the length of her role initially since the film revolves around the death of her character.

Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Goodbye

Neena Gupta played Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Goodbye, the 2022 film directed by Vikas Bahl. Although the two actors have been working in the industry for several decades, the audience hadn’t seen them together on screen before this.


Reminiscing her time with Bachchan on the sets, the actress said that she was fascinated by his discipline and endurance even at this age. “I used to get very impressed by him even when he was not working. It was very hot when we shot this film. We would get bothered by the heat and ask for fans and ACs. We’ll go and sit in our vanity vans, and he will just keep sitting there. One day I asked him, sir, aren’t you feeling hot? He was wearing a jacket and sitting. Even now, when you see his discipline on the sets, you just say, ‘hat’s off’,” Neena Gupta told Mid-day.com in a chat.



Goodbye had released in theatres in October 2022, and is now premiering on &Pictures on May 7. Gupta says she is happy that the film is reaching more audiences. She also spoke about her apprehensions about the length of her role in the film, since it revolves around the death of her character.


“I loved the script, but I thought my scenes were very few. I told Vikas, I am already dead in the film, so how much of my character will be seen on screen? He said, don’t worry you, will appear in flashbacks. Eventually when I see the film, I am there in your head all the time, whether you see me or not. So it was very satisfying. The whole film revolves around me death. My scenes are small but they give a glimpse of what her relationship was with her family members,” Gupta explained.

From Goodbye to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Neena Gupta has had some 5 releases in the recent past. And she says there are 5 more films that she has completed working on. When asked if she is busier now than back in the ‘80s when she started, she says, “Of course. I have five big projects ready, and I am working on three already.”

