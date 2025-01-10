Priyanka Chopra supports Anuja, a short film about child labor, shortlisted for the Oscars. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor may reunite for a new love story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas; (right) A still from the short Anuja

PC lends support

Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to lend her support to powerful stories even from miles away. Priyanka has joined Guneet Monga Kapoor’s short film Anuja, which has been shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film category for the upcoming Academy Awards. Directed by Adam J Graves, Anuja—starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbag—tells the story of two sisters trapped in the harsh reality of child labour in New Delhi. Priyanka found the story thought-provoking and moving. “This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present. Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project,” the actor said in a statement. Guneet serves as one of the executive producers on the project, which was researched and produced with the help of several community partners, including the non-profit organisation Salaam Baalak Trust. The organisation offers education and opportunities to thousands of street and working children.

OG Aashiqui reunion

Aashiqui 3 might not be getting off the ground anytime soon, but if rumours are to be believed, fans will witness an OG Aashiqui reunion. The lead pair of Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, are reportedly reuniting for a love story by Mohit Suri, who also directed them in the 2013 romance. Both actors, who enjoy a massive following as an on-screen pair, are apparently eager to join the project. Mohit is said to be finalising the screenplay. A sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 film Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2 was a massive box office success and marked a career breakthrough for both Aditya and Shraddha. The duo reunited four years later for Shaad Ali’s Ok Jaanu, the official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romance O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.