Atlee and Arjun are said to have zeroed in on a commercially entertaining subject that would also present the latter in a never-seen-before avatar

Allu Arjun

Have you heard? Allu Arjun, Atlee to team up

Buzz is that Allu Arjun is in advanced talks with Atlee for his next. The actor and the director have been planning to team up for a while and the discussions are said to be materialising fast now. Incidentally, the Jawan director is planning to roll cameras later next year, which is said to fit perfectly with the schedule of Pushpa: The Rise actor. By then, he will have fulfilled his prior commitments and also be through with Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is slated to arrive on Independence Day, 2024. Atlee and Arjun are said to have zeroed in on a commercially entertaining subject that would also present the latter in a never-seen-before avatar. Sources claim that things are expected to be finalised between the actor and the director by the January-end.

41 years of togetherness

Christmas day is always extra special for Suniel Shetty and wife Mana. Reason, it is also their wedding date. The actor marked the special occasion on social media with a picture with Mana, saying, “Happy happy anniversary wifey… Locked, knotted, tangled and tied to each other for 41 years now… You will forever be my always (sic).” Actor-daughter Athiya wished the Shetty seniors with a couple of images, including one from their wedding, captioned, “Happy anniversary to my definition of love, trust and friendship.” Arjun Rampal wished Shettys calling them “the Benjamin Button couple,” while Riteish Deshmukh called them “the quintessential made for each other couple.”

A new epic journey

Anand Neelakantan, who is known for his series of books based on characters from mythology and history, is back with his latest offering, Shrimad Ramayan. The epic television serial narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram. Sujoy Reu plays Shri Ram, while Nikitin Dheer essays the antagonist, Ravan.

Sharing that it took a year to write the show, Anand said, “Since the serial is a mythological drama, there is lot of detail in the costumes and set design. Interestingly, the extensive and realistic VFX will transport the audience to the world of Ayodhya and Lanka.” Calling it an exhilarating journey playing the demon king, Nikitin added, “The complexity of the character, his stories, and motivations, allow me to explore the depths of human emotion. I couldn’t be happier to bring Ravan to life on your television screens.”

A royal outing for Ishaan

Rumour has it that Ishaan Khatter has zeroed in on his next web series. The Pippa actor, who forayed into OTT entertainment with Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, has Sussane Bier’s The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson lined up next. For his third web outing, he is reportedly teaming up with Pritish Nandy Communications for a romantic drama. Tentatively titled Royals, the show is slated to go on floors in another couple of months. Pre-production and casting have begun. Interestingly, the makers are keen to cast a star kid opposite Ishaan, and talks are underway to sign her on.

Meet the blue-eyed Kapoor girl

On the occasion of Christmas yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose to reveal the face of their daughter Raha. The couple were headed for their annual family lunch where they were greeted by the waiting paparazzi.

Telling the lensmen that he was getting their bundle of joy, Ranbir requested them to not shout and keep the volume down. RK and Alia happily posed with Raha for the shutterbugs. Interestingly, the most striking feature of their baby girl are her blue eyes and instantly reminded us of his late grandfather, the original RK, Raj Kapoor.

Bangladesh censors chop Animal

Talking of Ranbir Kapoor, his latest outing, Animal, continues to make headlines. This time around, in Bangladesh, where it released recently. Reportedly, the neighbouring country’s censor board stated that the film couldn’t release until certain adult sequences were cut out. Eventually, 27 minutes of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture, which also stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist, were chopped off before it was allowed to be played in Bangladeshi theatres. The action drama was cleared with an ‘A’ rating, and has a total runtime of two hours and 56 minutes.

JD Majethia bereaved

Monday was a day of loss and sadness for JD Majethia. The actor-producer’s father Nagardasbhai Majethia passed away last morning due to age-related illnesses. JD, who shared a close bond with his father, was heartbroken. Sharing a picture from happier times, on social media, the actor-producer wrote, “My most loved man, my dad Nagardas Majethia left us for heavenly abode on 25/12/2023 (sic).” JD was said to be inconsolable as he performed his father’s last rites at the Dahanukar Wadi crematorium in Kandivali last evening.