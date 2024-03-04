Have you heard?

Amitabh Bachchan and S Jaishankar

Big B agrees

Amitabh Bachchan heaped praise on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the way he reacted to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s comments on India. The cine icon took to X to tweet about Jaishankar talking about Muizzu’s claim that “India was being a bully in the sub-continent”. The tweet featured a clip in which Jaishankar was heard saying, “Big bullies don’t provide $4.5 billion when their neighbours are in trouble. Bullies don’t supply vaccines to other countries when Covid is on. Bullies don’t make exceptions to their own rules to respond to food, fuel or fertiliser demands because some war in some other part of the world has complicated their lives.” Sharing this, Bachchan wrote, “Wah, well said, sir.”

For the Lord

Choreographer-director Prabhu Deva joined the second schedule of the upcoming Vishnu Manchu-starrer, Kannappa, in New Zealand. Prabhu Deva will choreograph the dance sequences of the film, which has nine songs in its original soundtrack. Talking about working with the ace choreographer, Manchu said, “It is my honour to work under this legend. Prabhu Deva’s art reflects the mix of the west and the east. He is someone who knows how to retain the traditional elements and yet give them a contemporary spin.” Kannappa is said to be based around the legend of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who was supposed to be an avatar of Arjuna. The dance in the film’s narrative promises to pay homage to Lord Shiva, and blends various forms together.

Back again with the mentor

Taare Zameen Par fame actor Darsheel Safary took to Instagram to share a picture with his former co-star Aamir Khan. The post comes in the wake of news that Khan is set to create another edition of the 2007 film. This version, Sitare Zameen Par, is based on the Spanish sports comedy, Campeones (2018). Khan has officially announced the news, and Safary’s post seems to suggest that an update on the new version can be expected soon. “Boom! Sixteen years later, we’re together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? Absolutely. All the love to my favourite mentor for the experience. The big reveal [is] in four days,” he wrote. As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans reacted to the post. “This will be the best and most exciting reunion,” wrote one fan. “We are eager to see both of you again after Taare Zameen Par,” wrote another. Earlier, while talking about the new film, Khan had said, “We are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry; this one will entertain you.” Safary, then a child-actor, played the role of a young student struggling with a learning disability.

A happy pill

Supriya Pathak, who has essayed the iconic character of Hansa in the streaming comedy Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, has called the franchise a health prescription. “Comedy is hard, and making people laugh is very difficult. With slapstick and two-layered jokes, you can make people laugh, but doing so while keeping it clean is difficult,” she said. Talking about her character, she said, “Khichdi is like a prescription, and Hansa is my stress-buster. She is a part of me. It was a challenge to maintain the innocence of Hansa even after so many years. Having said that, I believe Hansa’s character acts as a reminder that one doesn’t have to be bitter.”

Happy student indeed

Speaking of collaborating with Ravi Kishan on her next, Naila Grewal said, “Working with Ravi sir on the sets of Maamla Legal Hai was an invaluable learning experience for me. His unique style and approach inspired me, and pushed me to explore new dimensions of my craft. From his unwavering dedication to his infectious enthusiasm, every aspect about him was [worth admiring]. It was like being part of a masterclass. What stood out was his distinct Bihari flair, both on and off-screen. I found myself naturally picking up the subtle nuances of his style, and infusing it into my performance with authenticity.”

A long road ahead

Carry Minati has his bets placed on the gaming industry. One of India’s biggest YouTubers, Minati is returning with the third season of the gaming reality show Playground, and says that despite India being the land of gamers, the country is still at a nascent stage as a gaming market. “I look forward to interacting with fresh talent this season. This season is all about embracing risks, pushing the limits, and unleashing the core ethos of gaming,” Minati said.

Trailer out

The trailer for the upcoming streaming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, which was unveiled yesterday, paints a picture of an untold chapter from India’s freedom struggle against the British. The film is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, and is inspired by real events. Talking about the offering, lead actor Sara Ali Khan said, “The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit. It celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, especially the youth.”